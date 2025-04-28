 
Prince Harry stands at crossroads as William moves forward

Prince William reportedly has no interest in reconciling with Prince Harry

April 28, 2025

Prince William moves forward as he leave Prince Harry rift in the past
Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship remains frozen despite reports that the Duke of Sussex wants to reconnect with the Royals.

Insiders suggest that the future King has quietly left the rift behind and has moved on in life from all the drama surrounding Harry.

Since stepping away from royal duties in 2020, Harry has criticised Royals through interviews, a Netflix series, and his memoir Spare.

During his interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Harry claimed he feels "compassion" for his father and brother as they are "trapped.”

"I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped. Trapped within the system like the rest of the family,” he said.

"My father and my brother are trapped. They don’t get to leave and I have huge compassion for that."

However, a source told The Times that it is Harry himself who is trapped as William, the Prince of Wales has "moved on" from their ongoing feud.

"How ironic that Harry is the one that feels trapped. What does he do? He doesn’t seem to have any more idea of what to do with himself now than when he left,” he said.

