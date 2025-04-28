Meghan Markle silences haters with new statement on Prince Harry marriage

Meghan Markle talks of her marriage to Prince Harry in rare statement

Meghan Markle silenced her haters and people speculating rumours of her marital status to Prince Harry with new statement.

The Duchess of Sussex offered a rare glimpse into her marriage during her first sit-down podcast interview on The Jamie Kern Lima Show.

The mother-of-two described her relationship with Harry, the Duke of Sussex, as stronger than ever amid rumours he is distancing himself from her.

She spoke warmly about their bond, sharing that their marriage feels like a new honeymoon phase and expressing confidence that they will be together for life.

"It's more of a honeymoon period for us now,” she said, adding that she believes she and Harry will be married "forever" and called her husband a "fox.”

Sharing the reason behind it, Meghan said because of how "very very handsome" he is.

His "heart is even more beautiful,” she gushed.

This comes after a report claimed that Harry is spending increasing time away from Meghan, prompting insiders to claim that it is a sign of his growing independence.

While the Duke of Sussex met wounded soldiers on the frontline, the Duchess was spotted at a Broadway show in New York, dressed for the red carpet.

According to Heat Magazine, an insider said that the couple, who once promoted their joint brand Sussex together, are now moving in different directions professionally and personally.

“He’s enjoying more space away from her, that’s just undeniable, and it’s becoming a very established pattern for them to do their own thing,” they said.