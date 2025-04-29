Meghan Markle opens up about the power behind her fashion choices

Meghan Markle on helping women-led brands find new hope

Meghan Markle opened up about the power behind her fashion choices as she shared how quietly she was able to save some struggling brands.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about the "Meghan effect" on the Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, where she shared how proud she feels when her fashion choices help small businesses grow.

She said wearing products from women-led or ethical brands can bring attention and support to them, sometimes even saving their business.

Prince Harry’s wife revealed that one time she was able to help a small American jewellery brand whose $125 bracelet sold out in four hours after Meghan wore it at the Invictus Games in Canada.

“It makes me feel really great when, specifically, it can help uplift brands that have a great ethos and female founders,” she said.

Meghan added, “There was a long time where I wasn’t out talking, so if you couldn’t hear me, how could I be heard through what I was wearing if that’s what people were focusing on?

"Or the choices I was making that you didn’t have to say a word, but it would move product for small companies or allow, even when we were living in the UK, a small company in Scotland [to be] able to hire 50 more employees, or small businesses who would take women out of positions of being trafficked and instead give them jobs.”

The mother-of-two continued: "By wearing those jeans, I knew it was going to allow them to save more women, so all of those things end up becoming a touch point that’s really high value to me.

"Then being able to hear the stories of how it has helped them or their businesses, it could’ve been the day they were going to give up, [or it] could’ve been the day they’ve just gone ‘Why am i doing this, it’s not worth it’.

"If I can come in with a little sprinkle of fairy dust, just by wearing a bracelet or doing something that changes the course of their business, that’s a huge honour to be able to have that kind of impact for someone. Someone that most of the time I won’t even know."