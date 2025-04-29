Jeremy Renner recalls harrowing near-death accident and asking family to end his life

Jeremy Renner touches on his near death experience with the snowplow

An excerpt from Jeremy Renner’s memoir My Next Breath has just detailed the harrowing life and death moment he battled after getting run over by a snowplow that would have crushed his nephew to death.

According to Page Six the actor recalls ‘dying’ for “ten seconds; could have been for five minutes”.

Not to mention, “I could see my lifetime,” he said. “I could see everything all at once. I know I died … When the EMTs arrived, they noted that my heart had bottomed out at 18, and 18 beats per minute, you’re basically dead.”

Recalling the build of the entire thing he explained, “Six f******wheels, seventy-six steel blades, 14,000 pounds of machine, all ranged against one human body.”

“I hear all the bones crack … Skull, jaw, cheekbones, molars: fibula, tibia, lungs, eye sockets, cranium, pelvis, ulna, legs, arms, skin, crack, snap, crack, squeeze,” as it was happening.

For those unversed, by the time he was rescued, the Avengers actor had got 30 broken bones, fourteen broken ribs, a spinal fracture, a head laceration, a broken orbital bone near the eye socket as well as a broken tibia, alongside a dislocated collarbone.

His internal injuries included getting a punctured lung and a sliced liver according to the outlet.

He, however, admits he had “no full sense then what a hot mess my body was in. The truth was that my collapsed rib cage and my broken and dislocated shoulder and collarbone had worked to compress my lung to the point of suffocation.”

One he did note though was when his left eyeball “violently burst out of [his] skull” and landed in a way that “I could see my left eye with my right eye.”

he also gave an account of his emergency surgery in the memoir, writing that he had lost over six quarts of blood when it happened, and “with the temperatures that morning hovering around freezing,” he admits “my body in shock, stuck on an icy driveway, the killing cold began to dangerously bite.”

It also got worrying for his family as well because he admits he had taken out his phone at one point and pleaded with his lovedones to ‘end his life’ should “I get to a point where I have to live on a machine or serious pain drugs to continue.”

After the ordeal he recalls came the physical therapy which happened while “everything was pinned. My body titanium-filled, contusions and staples and bones still shattered all over my body.”

For those unversed with the memoir drop, it is available for purchase on all major sellers as a hardcover, audiobook and e-book.