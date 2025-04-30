Ice Spice goes Instagram official with Sauce Gardner?

Ice Spice takes fans for a spin with Sauce Gardner selfie

Ice Spice has just dropped fans a major hint into her love life it appears.

Recently the star took to her Instagram account and posted a series of snaps, bathroom selfies as well as snaps from home.

However, the one that caught the most attention was the one where she was seen standing in front of Sauce Gardner, in a bathroom, with him in a white tracksuit, while hers’ was pink.

This snap is the first time the duo have gotten up close and personal since their meetup earlier for a boxing match that happened this month, according to Just Jared.

Another instance was back in March where they were papped leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars Party together.

Check it out Below:



