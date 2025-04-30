Sammy Hagar admits to ongoing Alex Van Halen feud

Sammy Hagar wants Alex Van Halen to ‘leave’ him ‘alone’

Sammy Hagar revealed that the differences he had with Alex Van Halen have still not been left behind.

The guitarist and the drummer haven’t spoken in 21 years and Rolling Stone and the 77-year-old explained why he believes animosity exists between the two.

“He’s not a singer. He’s not a guitar player. He is not really a band leader,” Sammy said, adding, “He seems like he doesn’t want to play drums or can’t play drums anymore, and he can’t go write a new record.”

Alex, who was the co-founder of the band in 1973 and is now unable to play the drums a he once did due to a spinal injury

“Alex wasn’t the songwriter in the band. He was the drummer. Eddie and I wrote the songs. Dave and Eddie wrote the songs, and so we can go out and do them,” the guitarist said of the drummer’s late brother and band co-founder, Eddie Van Halen.

Even though Alex and Sammy had a falling out, the two reconciled before the songwriter’s death in October 2020.

“And I think that really bothers him that Mike and I are still out there doing it,” Sammy Hagar said of the band’s bassist, Michael Anthony adding, “I would feel bad. If I put myself in his shoes, I would feel terrible if I couldn’t do it anymore.”