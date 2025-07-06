John Leguizamo 'flabbergasted' by visit to Latin American communities

John Leguizamo gushes over Latin American talent

John Leguizamo has been flabbergasted by the sheer amount of Latin talent he’s encountered for his Leguizamo Does America docuseries.

In the second season of the MSNBC docuseries, Leguizamo takes to Philadelphia, Phoenix, New Orleans and San Antonio in search of Latin talent.

The Ice Age star was asked what surprised him the most while he filmed the series.

"I set out to look for Latin excellence, Latin innovation, Latin exceptionalism, and celebrate Latin abilities and qualities," he shared.

"I go across the country, and I'm flabbergasted at the plethora of talent that's out there," he gushed.

"Artists, politicians, activists, actors in all walks of life, and they're doing such amazing things," he added.

The Bob Trevino Likes It star reflected on the Latin communities situation in America.

"We're living this parallel shadow life in America, where we've been here since 1492 and before. And the first European language spoken here was not English — it was Spanish, in America," he said.

Revealing his favourite city, he said, "I gotta say my favorite is San Antonio."

He continued, "San Antonio really rocked me in a way that I didn't expect. Maybe because I didn't expect it to be the [seventh]-largest city in America, and for the food scene to be so incredible and the activism and the history, the Latin history there, because obviously it was Mexico before it was America."

"So the culture runs deep, and you feel it," Leguizamo added.

In the first season of the docuseries, John Leguizamo visited Miami, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Puerto Rico, Los Angeles and his hometown of New York City.