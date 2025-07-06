Taye Diggs left Angela Bassett disappointed by his 'Rent' performance

Angela Bassett 'wasn't impressed' by Taye Diggs performance in 'Rent'

Taye Diggs has revealed Angela Bassett's reaction to his performance in Rent.

While Taye was running to play Angela’s love interest in How Stella Got Her Groove Back, the actress came to see his Broadway show.

Speaking with Keke Palmer on her podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, the actor revealed that his agent told him Angela “wasn’t impressed” by his performance.

Taye said, “Angela Bassett came to see Rent and she wasn't impressed. She wasn’t impressed.”

As per Taye, the reason was probably because the actor didn’t get much screen time.

He said, “I had the smallest role in Rent of the main characters.”

Yet, Taye ended up playing Angela’s love interest in the film since she had seen his performance in soap opera Guiding Light.

The actor told Keke, “She saw the soap opera — and I was playing this character on Guiding Light called Sugar Hill — and she saw a little bit of sexiness in Sugar Hill, and then she was like, 'Okay, bring him in.’”

He continued, “I was expecting to get how Stella Got Her Groove Back. I was expecting. Like, it came too late for me. I was in Rent. Idina [Menzel], she had got a record deal, Jesse Martin had got a TV show. I was the last one to hit.”

“So I was like, 'Damn, y'all!' In my head I was like, 'I'm more talented than all y'all! I’m the last? What's going on?' And then I got How Stella Got Her Groove Back, and it was like, ‘Okay, now we’re at the party. Let’s go!’” Taye Diggs added.