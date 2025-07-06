 
Geo News

Taye Diggs left Angela Bassett disappointed by his 'Rent' performance

Taye Diggs reveals Angela Bassett's shocking reaction on his 'Rent' performance

By
Web Desk
|

July 06, 2025

Angela Bassett wasnt impressed by Taye Diggs performance in Rent
Angela Bassett 'wasn't impressed' by Taye Diggs performance in 'Rent'

Taye Diggs has revealed Angela Bassett's reaction to his performance in Rent.

While Taye was running to play Angela’s love interest in How Stella Got Her Groove Back, the actress came to see his Broadway show.

Speaking with Keke Palmer on her podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, the actor revealed that his agent told him Angela “wasn’t impressed” by his performance.

Taye said, “Angela Bassett came to see Rent and she wasn't impressed. She wasn’t impressed.”

As per Taye, the reason was probably because the actor didn’t get much screen time.

He said, “I had the smallest role in Rent of the main characters.”

Yet, Taye ended up playing Angela’s love interest in the film since she had seen his performance in soap opera Guiding Light.

The actor told Keke, “She saw the soap opera — and I was playing this character on Guiding Light called Sugar Hill — and she saw a little bit of sexiness in Sugar Hill, and then she was like, 'Okay, bring him in.’”

He continued, “I was expecting to get how Stella Got Her Groove Back. I was expecting. Like, it came too late for me. I was in Rent. Idina [Menzel], she had got a record deal, Jesse Martin had got a TV show. I was the last one to hit.”

“So I was like, 'Damn, y'all!' In my head I was like, 'I'm more talented than all y'all! I’m the last? What's going on?' And then I got How Stella Got Her Groove Back, and it was like, ‘Okay, now we’re at the party. Let’s go!’” Taye Diggs added.

Justin Bieber dismisses divorce rumors with wife Hailey in new post
Justin Bieber dismisses divorce rumors with wife Hailey in new post
Zayn Malik opens up about racial challenges in One Direction
Zayn Malik opens up about racial challenges in One Direction
Kelley Wolf speaks out after losing custody of kids to ex Scott
Kelley Wolf speaks out after losing custody of kids to ex Scott
Diddy met with 'standing ovation' from fellow inmates
Diddy met with 'standing ovation' from fellow inmates
Nicole Scherzinger to take London stage for solo show
Nicole Scherzinger to take London stage for solo show
Uma Thurman reveals her 'practical' approach for picking film roles
Uma Thurman reveals her 'practical' approach for picking film roles
Dakota Johnson teases unexpected career move in future
Dakota Johnson teases unexpected career move in future
Brian McFadden gets married for third time
Brian McFadden gets married for third time