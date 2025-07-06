Lainey Wilson spills one rule she swears by with fiance Devlin 'Duck' Hodges

Lainey Wilson, fiance Devlin 'Duck' Hodges live by one secret rule

Lainey Wilson just opened up about how she keeps her relationship strong with fiancé Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

While having a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the 33-year-old American singer-songwriter shed light on her strong bond with the erstwhile NFL player-turned-real estate agent Hodges and revealed that they both prioritise each other despite having busy schedules.

Wilson said, "You have to definitely carve out the time. It has to be something that you're very aware of, and you're like, 'Okay, I've got a day off here in 10 days. I've got to dedicate that day to spend time with my person."

“And we both need that and deserve that, and it's always great. We just try to soak up those moments as best as we possibly can,” she added.

The Grammy-winning singer went on to share that the 29-year-old former professional football quarterback is her “best friend,” saying, “He is one of the purest hearts and people that I have ever met. He is my biggest cheerleader. We don't really play by the rules.”

In addition, she remarked that their connection is "a lot different than a normal relationship," as they "don't get to see each other all the time, and I do live a lot of my life on the road, so we're also kind of figuring it out as we go, which is fun.”

It is pertinent to mention that Wilson and Hodges started dating in 2021 but went public with their relationship in March 2023 at the ACM Awards.