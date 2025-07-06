Katy Perry gets cozy with mystery man post Orlando Bloom split

Katy Perry seen with mystery man post split

Katy Perry spent some quality time on a family getaway on a yacht over the weekend.

Just days after confirming her split from Orlando Bloom, the pop star enjoyed a relaxing weekend in Capri, Italy, as per a report by Daily Mail.

As per the snaps published by the outlet, the 40-year-old singer can be seen wearing a black two-piece swimsuit, flaunting her toned body.

While relaxing, Perry was also spotted laughing and chatting with Canadian talent agent Michael Kives. The pair also shared a warm hug.

Moreover, Tech businessman Ben Schwerin and her ex Orlando Bloom were also on board.

This came after she and Bloom confirmed their breakup last week after multiple outlets reported their split.

“Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting. They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect,” their representative previously told the outlet.

It is pertinent to mention that Perry and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor first started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019. The former couple also shares a four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.