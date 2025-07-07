Jenna Johnson slams online troll for targeting 2-year-old son

Jenna Johnson defends 2-year-old son over harsh comment

Jenna Johnson is slamming an online troll who lambasted her 2-year-old son, Rome, for drinking from a bottle.

Over the weekend, the Dancing With the Stars pro posted a photo of Rome lying on her chest while drinking from a bottle, and then she received a harsh DM that read, “Way too old for this fat r*** to have a bottle.”

Jenna did not hold back and called out the troll by sharing a screenshot of the text and wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Soooo yesterday I posted a pic of me and my son, who I hadn’t seen in 4 days, and lots of people felt strongly about him drinking from a bottle.”

The mom of one noted that she always welcomes “positive” advice from other moms but was shocked by the harsh message, especially coming from someone who appeared to be a mother herself.

“Would you want me, a total stranger, to DM you this about your child?” she wrote. “Like WHAT ON EARTH IS HAPPENING.”

After her post, fans rushed to her DMs to show her support and love, to which she responded, "My heart really hurt yesterday… but seriously, thank you for having my back and making me feel seen.”

It is pertinent to mention that Jenna shares her son with her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy.