David Corenswet to read CBeebies Bedtime Story on 'Superman' release day

David Corenswet is the latest celebrity to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

July 07, 2025

'Superman' star David Corenswet to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

Superman star David Corenswet is taking on the duty to put kids to bed.

David is gearing up to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story on July 11, the day the new Superman film hits theaters.

The actor will read Rachel Bright‘s “What Does Daddy Do?”

The story is about a young Daisy trying to solve the mystery of her father’s job. 

While she knows what her friends' dads do — engineer, doctor, etc. — she only has clues about her dad’s job. He climbs “mountains of paperwork,” has to “fly,” and reports to a dragon boss.

She suspects him to be an “explorersuperknight.”

The Superman star isn’t the first actor or celebrity to read a CBeebies bedtime story.

Stars like Olivia Colman, Tom Hardy to Harry Styles and the Spice Girls have previously delighted kids with their narration of bedtime stories.

This comes after David revealed how Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin, who both played Superman in Man of Steel and Superman & Lois, responded when he asked them for advice regarding playing the DC hero.

“Both of them, interestingly, sort of said in their own words, ‘I’m not gonna try and give you any tips,'” he revealed.

“They really just conveyed to me an encouragement and a sense of ‘have fun with it’, which I think is Superman’s way of doing it too," he reflected.

“They were very encouraging and we had a lovely experience. I’m excited to meet them one day. It’ll be great when we can all get in a room together," added David Corenswet.

