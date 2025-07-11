Justin Bieber discusses mental health in new album

Justin Bieber talks mental health in 'Swag'

Justin Bieber has surprised fans with a major comeback album.

On Friday, the Baby singer dropped his eighth album Swag.

The album, including 21 tracks, talks around fame, mental health and love.

Since Justin has been making headlines with his cryptic social media posts recently, and his encounter with paparazzi that went viral, the album acknowledges all the recent activities.

One one the voice notes in the album titled Therapy Session, Justin discussed about his social media posts with Druski, who said, "Even sometimes when I know you’re trolling, and they don’t even understand it. They’re like, ‘Oh, my God, he’s f***ing losing his mind!’ It’s like, nah, I think he’s just being a human being."

Justin also included his viral “standing on business” line from his encounter with paparazzi in a 50-second voice note titled on the line.

“You’re not getting it. It’s not clocking to you. It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?” says Justin in the opening.

Notably, in the track Walking Away Justin seemingly talks about the rumours surrounding his issues with wife Hailey.

“So tell me why you’re throwing stones at my back / You know I’m defenseless. And, girl, we better stop before we say some sh** / We’ve been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is,” Justin Bieber sings in the song.