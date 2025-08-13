Kylie Kelce shares surprising routine shift after becoming a mom of six

Kylie Kelce reveals biggest family change with Jason’s role in it

Kylie Kelce is updating with the big changes she has been dealing with since becoming a family of six.

In a recent chat with People, during her recent campaign with Dove about championing girls’ self-esteem through sport, the mom of four shared insights into her household.

About how she has adjusted her motherhood roles with the newly born daughter Kylie noted, “It's not too much. She's still at the age where, like most of the time, I just strap her to the front of me and we go anywhere."

Kylie shared that Jason Kelce has been taking over bedtime duties, which has changed their daily routine.

"We used to tag team bedtime and now it's a little bit of like, he's doing it on his own, which he's the best at. I think they prefer that," she noted.

The podcaster went on to say, with a laugh, "They're like, 'Mom, why are you even in here? You can get out.' He gives the best back scratches, and he reads the stories with voices, so he's way more fun than I am.”

“But that's really been the biggest change, is bedtime. Dad's a pro,” she added.

Kylie also mentioned that her daughter did not get a chance to attend any og their uncle, Travis Kelce's games due to being busy schedule.

"The girls have not yet been to an Uncle Trav game just because a lot of opportunities that we've had to go and support Trav have been, even just last year, a lot of Monday nights."

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie shares daughter Finnley, Bennett, 2, Elliotte, 4, and Wyatt, 5, with Jason.