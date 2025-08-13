 
Geo News

Kylie Kelce shares surprising routine shift after becoming a mom of six

The podcaster welcomed her fourth daughter, Finnley, back in March

By
Web Desk
|

August 13, 2025

Kylie Kelce reveals biggest family change with Jason’s role in it
Kylie Kelce reveals biggest family change with Jason’s role in it

Kylie Kelce is updating with the big changes she has been dealing with since becoming a family of six.

In a recent chat with People, during her recent campaign with Dove about championing girls’ self-esteem through sport, the mom of four shared insights into her household.

About how she has adjusted her motherhood roles with the newly born daughter Kylie noted, “It's not too much. She's still at the age where, like most of the time, I just strap her to the front of me and we go anywhere."

Kylie shared that Jason Kelce has been taking over bedtime duties, which has changed their daily routine.

"We used to tag team bedtime and now it's a little bit of like, he's doing it on his own, which he's the best at. I think they prefer that," she noted.

The podcaster went on to say, with a laugh, "They're like, 'Mom, why are you even in here? You can get out.' He gives the best back scratches, and he reads the stories with voices, so he's way more fun than I am.”

“But that's really been the biggest change, is bedtime. Dad's a pro,” she added.

Kylie also mentioned that her daughter did not get a chance to attend any og their uncle, Travis Kelce's games due to being busy schedule.

"The girls have not yet been to an Uncle Trav game just because a lot of opportunities that we've had to go and support Trav have been, even just last year, a lot of Monday nights."

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie shares daughter Finnley, Bennett, 2, Elliotte, 4, and Wyatt, 5, with Jason.

Barack Obama's reaction to George Clooney, Larry David's competition over him revealed
Barack Obama's reaction to George Clooney, Larry David's competition over him revealed
Sophie Turner's costar Gianni Paolo slams 'crazy' mom-shaming backlash
Sophie Turner's costar Gianni Paolo slams 'crazy' mom-shaming backlash
Adam Scott admits he gets 'sad' watching his old show
Adam Scott admits he gets 'sad' watching his old show
'Wednesday' season 2 big viewership figures revealed
'Wednesday' season 2 big viewership figures revealed
Brandon Blackstock's obituary drops love life bombshell after Kelly Clarkson split
Brandon Blackstock's obituary drops love life bombshell after Kelly Clarkson split
Demi Lovato looks back at 'picture perfect' wedding
Demi Lovato looks back at 'picture perfect' wedding
Brad Pitt discussed working with Tom Cruise after years long beef
Brad Pitt discussed working with Tom Cruise after years long beef
Bob Odenkirk recalls intruder breaking into his home
Bob Odenkirk recalls intruder breaking into his home