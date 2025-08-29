Prince Harry called an ‘an appendage in the garden' every so often

Prince Harry compared to an ‘appendage’ to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has just been hit with a brutal comparison following news that his projects with Netflix will be more focused on charity work. Namely the Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, which focuses on Uganda’s Masaka region and its HIV/AIDS crisis.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers was the expert in question that made this comment, and spoke to The Sun during the delivery.

“It's always good when Prince Harry does something for charity, because then he's doing something for somebody else rather than for himself,” she started by saying. “And that, of course, is what he was trained to do, and that is where his skills lie.”

“As for Meghan Markle, her skills are completely different. She is much more of a red carpet person.” So according to Mr Vickers “there is obviously a divergence of the ways. He pops back every now and again, and sort of almost resumes his old life for a few days, and then he goes back to being an appendage in the garden.”

“He certainly doesn't look happy. So if by doing these sort of things more often it gives him a bit of a purpose, and it helps other people, then I'm all for it.”

“But in the end of the day he's in a bit of a muddle, because he has opted out and he is not part of the working royal family, and he's very unlikely ever to be.”

“So what can he do but make these odd appearances every now and again?”