Meghan Markle finds herself on the receiving end of some very shocking comments

Meghan Markle comes under fire for ‘hating’ on pantyhose but ‘loving’ on spanx

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield has just come forward with an admission of her own, regarding the ‘ludicrous’ comments made by the Duchess of Sussex in her interview with Emily Chang from The Circuit.

The host of the YouTube show Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered spoke to Fox News Digital regarding this.

“I thought Meghan’s anecdote about pantyhose was ludicrous,” she started by telling the publication.

She even recounted the whole thing and said, “In a story meant to remind us of how suffocating being a very brief member of the royal family was, Meghan tells the host, ‘I hadn't seen pantyhose since movies in the '80s when they came in the little egg.’ That felt a little bit ‘inauthentic’.”

Because, “this is the same woman that waxed poetically about Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, on her 'Confessions of a Female Founder’ podcast,” she said delivering her clap back.

For those unversed with Meghan’s original comment, in an interview with Emily Chang on the Bloomberg Originals YouTube channel the Duchess admitted to feeling “a little inauthentic” during royal life.

She had shared her story about wearing pantyhose calling it a ‘silly’ example, but an example nonetheless.

“It is an example of when you’re able to dress the way you want to dress, and you’re able to say the things that are true and you’re able to show up in the space really organically and authentically, that’s being comfortable in your own skin,” she said at the time.