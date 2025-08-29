Tom Holland celebrates chef brother Sam's major milestone

Tom Holland 'proud' of brother Sam after major milestone

Tom Holland took a moment from shooting Spider Man: Brand New Day to give a shoutout to his brother for his major achievement.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, August 28, the actor celebrated brother Sam’s big milestone.

As chef Sam published his first cookbook, Holland shared photos of the book on his social media.

He penned a sweet note for his brother, expressing how proud he is of Sam’s achievement.

In the caption, the actor wrote, “Couldn’t be prouder of @samholland1999 for launching his first cook book.”

“Let me tell you I’ve been smashing these recipes and it won’t disappoint. Well done mate. What a great achievement!” Tom added.

He went on to add for fans, “Get your book now with the link in my bio.”

For those unaware, Tom Holland has three brothers: Sam Holland, Harry Holland, and Paddy Holland. Notably, they all have gone into acting to some degree.

However, this comes as Tom Holland is currently busy filming new Spider-Man movie titled, Spider Man: Brand New Day.

The new Marvel movie began production in Glasgow, Scotland. Moreover, it is scheduled to release on July 31, 2026.