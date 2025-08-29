 
Blake Lively, Megyn Kelly feud gets explosive as big claims made against each other

Blake Lively and Megyn Kelly have taken aim at each other amid the actress' legal battle with Justin Baldoni

August 29, 2025

Blake Lively hits back at Megyn Kelly's claim amid Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively’s attorneys have hit back at Megyn Kelly’s claim that the actress issued the anchor a subpoena in her case against Justin Baldoni.

“At no point in this litigation has Ms. Lively served a subpoena on Megyn Kelly,” a spokesperson for Blake told Deadline today.

The statement came after Kelly went on a scathing rant against the actress, dubbing her “a sad, pathetic, untalented, narcissistic bully.”

“Yes, she actually tried to get the confidential and proprietary materials my team and I used for any and all stories about her, because Blake Lively was unable to fathom that yours truly had developed a genuine revulsion toward her on my own,” Kelly revealed today.

Kelly also claimed that her frequent guest Bryan Freedman, who is Justin Baldoni’s lead lawyer, is not “controlling our coverage.”

“This is yet another entitled, nasty, elitist, Hollywood snob who thinks she’s untouchable to the point where not, not unlike Meghan and Harry, who have made a career themselves out of suing members of the press who write disparaging things about them, she believes that anyone who does not worship her must be on the payroll of her enemies,” Kelly remarked.

Blake Lively sued It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni and his accomplices for an alleged smear campaign against her after she spoke up against harassment she and others faced on set.

Her team further noted that “seeking evidence through discovery is a normal part of the litigation process and is in addition to overwhelming amount of evidence already compiled in the form of Melissa Nathan’s own text messages, the recently exposed Katie Case email describing Jed Wallace’s services, as well as the invoices showing he was paid for those services, and Baldoni’s own requests on what he wants his team to do.” 

