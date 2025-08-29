 
'Ready or Not 2: Here I Come' star reveals deep mythology of sequel

'Ready or Not 2: Here I Come' is scheduled to be released in cinemas on April 10, 2025

August 29, 2025

'Ready or Not 2: Here I Come' star gets honest about his filming experience of sequel

Elijah Wood, who joined the cast in April, has recently opened up about the deep mythology of Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, the Hollywood actor candidly talked about his experience of filming the dark comedy sequel.

Referring to the Radio Silence Production company, the Lord of the Rings actor told the publication, “I’m a big fan of Radio Silence. I love their films.”

Showing gratitude for joining the cast, he continued, “I love the original. I think Ready or Not is a total blast. I love Samara in that film. I love the cast of that movie and the kind of nugget of the mythology that you get.”

Samara Weaving returns to reprise her role as Grace in the sequel alongside new cast members including Kathryn Newton, Wood, David Cronenberg, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kevin Durand, Shawn Hatosy, and Néstor Carbonell.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come star reveals deep mythology of sequel

“What I love about this sequel is that it really deepens that mythology, so I’m stoked for people to see it. It’s a movie that takes place almost immediately after the first one ends and enriches everything you love about the original film,” Wood concluded.

The movie will pick-up almost immediately after the events of the first movie, Grace’s continued to fight against the demonic pact and her involvement in the fate of other victims.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is set to be released in cinemas on April 10, 2025.

