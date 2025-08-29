Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson romance already dead?

Liam Neeson romance with Pamela Anderson on the rocks

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are reportedly facing trouble in their relationship.

Insiders recently revealed that Neeson, who made headlines with his PDA filled red carpet appearances with Anderson during the promotion of their The Naked Gun remake, is finding it difficult to accept the actress’ history with Julian Assange.

As per the sources Neeson is jealous of Julian. “Liam cares deeply for Pamela, but the shadow of her time with Julian Assange lingers.”

They added to RadarOnline, “He is a proud man, and some of those old headlines make it difficult for him to move forward. There's a sense he’s battling to get over it.”

It comes after a controversial history between Assange and Anderson. The actress has been a frequent visitor at the Ecuadorian Embassy and later in prison, where she advocated for his freedom and well-being, calling him "the world's most innocent man".

Now, Assange is free and back in Australia with his wife. The source states that although Anderson “insists her visits to Julian were about friendship and activism”, Neeson “wonders how the public sees it – and that weighs on him.”

“Pamela’s meetings with Julian were always controversial,” the source noted. “Even if it was just cuddling and comfort, people branded them as something more. Liam knows this, and it unsettles him.”

The source stated of Liam Neeson that “He's old-fashioned in many ways. He admires Pamela but wonders if her past connections will always follow them. That's hard for a man who prefers privacy.”,

They also noted that Pamela Anderson thinks “Liam should accept her history – but he's still finding it difficult.”