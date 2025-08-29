Meghan Markle's pity parties anger Netflix?

Meghan Markle is angering Netflix with her ‘pity parties’?

Following the release of Meghan’s interview with Emily Change, Meghan Markle has sparked some outrage, and royal expert Kinsey Schofield finds the whole thing ‘anger-inducing’ for a platform like Netflix.

According to the host of the YouTube show Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, “Meghan’s pity parties sell and if I were Netflix, I would be angry that a far more personal interview was released the same day as her streaming program”.

Especially considering the fact that fans “hardly get any insight into Meghan’s private life with Harry,” Ms Schofield also told Fox News Digital.

For those unversed with the comment that incited all this, it was a personal admission by Meghan during her interview with The Circuit’s Emily Chang.

The interview aired on the Bloomberg Originals YouTube channel and saw her admitting to having “a silly example” to share.

It is an example of when you’re able to dress the way you want to dress, and you’re able to say the things that are true and you’re able to show up in the space really organically and authentically, that’s being comfortable in your own skin,” she said at the time, and even branded the whole experience “inauthentic.”