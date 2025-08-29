Prince Harry's shocking strategy for reconciliation exposed ahead of UK return

A royal expert has disclosed Prince Harry’s shocking strategy to reconcile with his estranged family specially father King Charles.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Ingrid Seward, the author of My Mother and I, has revealed Archie and Lilibet doting father’s plans.

The royal expert said, "I can’t see Harry giving loads and loads of television interviews or writing another book."

I think his direction will concentrate on as much charity work as he can find that interests him, or he feels that he can really help with… Hopefully, Harry will just rebuild his life.

Ingrid Seward added, "The future for Harry is a difficult one. I’m not sure what the future holds for Harry. I’m sure Harry’s not sure what the future holds for Harry. But he’s going to concentrate on his charity work, which isn’t a huge amount of work at the moment. But [in 2027] he has the Invictus Games in the U.K."

The fresh claims came amid reports King Charles and Harry are ‘determined’ to make peace.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry will attend the 2025 WellChild Awards, taking place in London on September 8th.