Hulk Hogan's daughter reflects on seeing father after death

Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke recalls seeing father's death body

Brooke Hogan has opened up about seeing the body of her late father, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, after his passing.

The 37-year-old appeared on Bubba the Love Sponge’s radio show, where she reflected on the bittersweet experience more than a month after Hulk died at age 71 from a heart attack.

“It was actually a really nice day,” Brooke recalled.

“I was able to see my dad and he looked great—he looked like he was ready for a pay-per-view. He looked like he was ready to go on TV. He was big, strong, hair looking good, bandana on, Fu Manchu going… he looked great. It was awesome to see him.”

The singer-songwriter shared that she took a quiet moment to say a prayer and bid her “final goodbyes” to the WWE Hall of Famer.

“It was super nice,” she added before conclusion.

For those unversed, the late WWE icon, born Terry Gene Bollea, was laid to rest in a private ceremony held on Tuesday, August 5, at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Clearwater, Florida, the city where he had been living with his wife, Sky Daily, before his sudden passing from a heart attack at age 71 on July 24.