Emma Stone shares rare details about her role in 'Bugonia'

Emma Stone gets honest about filming 'Bugonia'

Emma Stone has opened up about her role as Michelle in Bugonia.

At the Venice film festival for her upcoming movie, the Hollywood actress candidly discussed that she believed in aliens.

Referring to the American astronomer and planetary scientist Carl Sagan, as per Deadline, she began, "I don’t know about looking down on us, but one of my favourite people who has ever lived is [astronomer] Carl Sagan and I fell madly in love with his philosophy and science and how brilliant he is.”

Revealing that the La La Land actress agreed with his theory by saying, "He very deeply believed the idea that we’re alone in this vast expansive universe — not that we’re being watched — is a pretty narcissistic thing. So yes I’m coming out and saying it, I believe in aliens!"

While the 36-year-old actress was asked, "Without turning into an alien” to which she funnily responded, "How do you know I’m not an alien?”

Emma continued, "I think there’s a tricky aspect to that answer that’s probably longer than anything that anyone would want to listen to right now. But I think everyone sort of deals with that now."

"We all can relate to that feeling of someone thinking they know you; feeling like you don’t have much control of the avatar outside of me,” she further mentioned.

The story revolves around a disturbed beekeeper Teddy, played by Jesse Plemons, who, convinced that corporate CEO Michelle is an alien, kidnaps her and takes her in his home.

Before concluding, Emma Stone shared, “There’s me, and then there’s me, here. There’s the person who comes here and then there’s the person who I am with my friends and family. They’re the same person, but it’s what I do to keep myself sane."

Bugonia is scheduled to be released in cinemas on October 31, 2025.