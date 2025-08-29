Bruce Willis separated from wife, children amid health troubles?

Bruce Willis

Unverified social media reports claiming actor Bruce Willis has moved into a 24-hour care facility have garnered millions of views online, though the claims cannot be independently confirmed.

A post by "Rain Drops Media" on social platform X alleging the 70-year-old actor now requires round-the-clock care and has lost the ability to speak or recognize his former fame has received 30 million views.

The post claims Willis has been separated from his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their children.

However, representatives for Willis have not confirmed these reports. Emma Heming Willis has not made such statements in recent interviews with ABC News or Variety, according to available records.

The viral post adds to ongoing public interest in Willis's health following his family's announcement of his diagnosis.

Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February 2023, after initially being diagnosed with aphasia in 2022.

His family described the condition as a "cruel disease" and noted that "challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces."

Referring to his wife Emma, The Guardian reported on August 27 that Bruce Willis’s brain is “failing him” and his “language is going.”

Speaking to Diane Sawyer in an ABC special on Tuesday, she said, “Bruce is still very mobile. Bruce is in really great health overall, you know.”

“It’s just his brain that is failing him. The language is going. We’ve learned to adapt and we have a way of communicating with him, which is just a different way.”