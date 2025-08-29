Justin Bieber reveals cute nickname for wife Hailey

Justin Bieber expresses affection for wife Hailey

Justin and Hailey Bieber are displaying their love publicly.

The 31-year-old singer and the 28-year-old model have faced many rumors about their crumbling marriage with fan also worrying about Justin in particular as he was apparently smoking marijuana.

Now, the Baby hitmaker has ended all rumors of his rift with Hailey in several new family-oriented images, with the couple posing for a picture with their 15-month-old son, Jack Blues, in Idaho.

Justin captioned a monochromatic picture of them together: “Sorry to the gurl I cropped out of this pic.”

“I just love this pic of hails and I lol,” he added, revealing the cute nickname he has for his wife.

Contrasting to his rather low-key social media updates, Justin can be seen smiling ear-to-ear, hugging Hailey.

Some of the new images that Justin uploaded were set to Otis Redding’s 1965 song, That’s How Strong My Love Is.

Justin’s latest album, Swag, his seventh studio album, which he surprise dropped in July, also mentioned his conflicts and personal struggles.

On the track Daisies, he sings: “Baby, I ain’t walking away / You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise / I told you, I’d change / It’s just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain’t walking away.”