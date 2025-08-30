Pierce Brosnan reveals advice he ignored before James Bond

Pierce Brosnan calls James Bond his ticket to global fame

Pierce Brosnan believes that playing James Bond gave him “longevity” in Hollywood.

In a recent chat with The Guardian the 72-year-old actor recalled that once he was once advised not to take the role by his teacher and mentor, Christopher Fettes.

But now Pierec confessed that he never regretted going against his peers.

“Christopher wanted me doing obscure 19th-century plays, but my dream was always movies,” he told the outlet.

Later, Daniel Craig became the sixth actor to take over the famous spy role, Pierce was the fifth successor.

“I was impressed that Daniel had the bottle to go back out there. I thought, ‘Why the heck didn’t I?’ You have to really want it, and I didn’t.”

Pierce, who played 007 from 1995 to 2002, added: “It’s very kind of Christopher. But thank God for Bond. It’s given me longevity. It’s given me the world in many respects.”

The actor has also noted that the next Bond should be British, even as names like James Norton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Paul Mescal, Cillian Murphy and Aidan Turner circulate.

Meanwhile, Glen Powell ruled himself out of the role, joking to The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview, “I’m Texan. A Texan should not play James Bond. My family and I joke around, I can play Jimmy Bond, but I should not be playing James Bond.”