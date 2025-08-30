Travis Kelce's first post engagement look carries hidden nod to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce steps out in color with powerful link to fiancée Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce made a bold fashion choice for his first outing with fiancée Taylor Swift, following their engagement news.

On August 28, the newly engaged couple stepped together to attend the Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and the NFL star made a fashion statement with a meaningful color.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, wore head-to-toe red while attending the face off.

The notable point is red was not apparently a random hoice but it holds impotance for Travis and Taylor both, as red is the Chiefs’ team color and the name pop star's fourth studio album.

The August singer has previuosly mention the importance of the shade in her music.

“But loving him was red,” she wrote in the album’s title track, later sharing that “The red emotions are the most powerful ones... like affection, infatuation, love and warmth.”

For the their first appearanec after announcing their eggagment, Kelce sported a red-and-white striped shirt with a white collar. He completed his look with black shorts, red, black, and white sneakers.

The overall look appeared to be a nod to both his career and his Taylor's music.