Original Ariel Jodi Benson reveals impact the character had on her

Jodi Benson gets real about playing Ariel in 1989 original

Jodi Benson says her connection to Ariel has deepened over the years since playing her in Disney's 1989 animated classic The Little Mermaid.

The actress and singer attended the World Princess Week Celebration at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., on Tuesday, where she got candid about how portraying the beloved mermaid has shaped her life.

"We kind of are one and the same now," Benson told People Magazine. "We’re going [almost 40] years of having this character, and I know her — and she is me — and we’re kind of combined… so it still just kind of amazes me that I have the privilege to be this character."

Benson added that the impact continues to surprise her, especially when she sees how younger generations connect to Ariel. "It still just blows me away. Especially when I meet kids, meet the younger generation, and what the character means to them. It’s such a gift."

Over the years, Benson has also formed lasting friendships with fellow Disney princess voices, including Susan Egan, who played Megara in Hercules, and lead voice actress Paige O’Hara from Beauty and the Beast.

"Susan is amazing," Benson told the magazine. "I’ve been friends with Paige for 45 years. I’ve been friends with Susan for 35 years. These are long relationships, and we get to work together [at Disney events]. This is a huge gift."

One of her favorite princess moments came during the making of Ralph Breaks the Internet, which famously brought Disney’s princesses together in a single scene.

"That was incredible because we never get together," Benson recalled. "To see us all on the screen together, watching our characters come to life — it was really magical, and I’ll always remember that day."