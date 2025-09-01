Meghan Markle faces growing pressure as Prince Harry reconnects with royal family

Meghan Markle faces growing pressure as Prince Harry reconnects with royals

Meghan Markle may soon find herself in a difficult position as Prince Harry prepares to return to the UK with a possible reunion with King Charles.

While the Duke of Sussex is expected to attend the WellChild Awards on September 8, the Duchess will stay in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

As per reports, Meghan’s decision not to join Harry has once again raised questions about her role in the ongoing royal tensions.

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, Meghan’s continued absence from Harry’s UK visits could make her seem like the one standing in the way of reconciliation.

“Meghan clearly hates being apart from her children and when Harry has come to the UK, Meghan hasn’t come with him and has been blamed for snubbing Britain as a result,” he said, per GB News.

The expert added, “Wants to be a hands-on mum and was never prepared to make the sacrifice that royal mums have to make.”

“If, and hopefully it’s a ‘when’ not an ‘if’, Harry starts to reconcile with his family over here, Meghan will ultimately face an exceedingly difficult choice,” he continued.

“Does she come with Harry and look the people she’s criticised in the eyes, which is going to be tough? Or does she allow Harry to come with the children and stay away?

“If it’s the latter, she would miss the children, and it would be interpreted as an enormous snub by Meghan herself and the rift then becomes more about her than Harry.

“She faces potentially difficult choices if we’re getting to a state where Harry’s prepared to bury the hatchet.”