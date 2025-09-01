Prince Harry, William ‘not ready' to meet anytime soon?

Prince Harry and Prince William’s meeting on the rocks

Prince Harry and Prince William’s upcoming possible meeting has just received a sad verdict by an expert who questions whether it will even happen.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond is the expert in question and she spoke to The Mirror to deliver this comment.

“Harry may well see some of his cousins—such as Eugenie or Beatrice—but I don't think there's any likelihood of a meeting with William or Catherine,” she began by saying.

A big reason for that in Ms Bond’s eyes is that “The rift between the brothers remains too deep and William has far too much going on in his life.”

She also offered her own two cents a bit later into the chat, and discussed future possibilities by saying, “I would never say never in a family dispute. As the years roll by, it may be that William will find a way to reconcile with Harry. But that day—if it ever comes, and it may not—is not any time soon.”

Before concluding she also said, “Given that we know that the communications teams from each side have met fairly recently and that therefore an avenue of communication is open, a meeting when Harry is here for the WellChild Awards could hopefully happen.”