Meghan Markle praised as 'very wise' after major decision

A royal expert has dubbed Meghan Markle a 'very wise' person after she kept Prince Harry and their children deliberately out of the latest project.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond also believes there is an ulterior motive as Meghan’s Netflix show did not show any glimpse of her family in the latest series.

Jennie said' “I think Meghan is very wise to keep the focus on her. This is her baby, her project, and I think Harry has deliberately kept out of the way so that the spotlight shines on his wife.”

The expert continued Meghan talks about Harry from time to time in the new series and also mentions her children, “But this is a lifestyle show about cooking and crafting and chatting with her guests. It’s not about being married to a prince. It’s about being an influencer and selling her products.”

Jennie added' “And it seems to be doing the job rather well.”

Jennie’s remarks came nearly a week after the second series of With Love, Meghan dropped on Netflix.

In Season 2, Meghan welcomed a new host of chefs, artists, and friends to Montecito, including Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, David Chang, and Jay Shetty.