Lola Young opens up about one struggle fame never prepared her for

Lola Young admits online spotlight comes with THIS harsh reality

Lola Young opened up about the pressure of public attention and how it affects her mental health

In a recent interview with ELLE UK published on Monday, September 1, the Messy singer confessed she sometimes “can’t go online” because of harsh comments targeting her insecurities.

“When you get a million comments, it’s hard not to let the bad ones in,” Young admitted. “Some days I can’t go online – the intensity and the remarks that target your insecurities can be too much.”

Young said despite the scrutiny she remains true to herself. “But I know what I stand for. There’s no façade or alter ego. I’m just promoting who I am. Some people don’t like that,” she added.

Young also spoke about her upbringing, addressing the "nepo baby" label she has occasionally received because of her great-aunt being The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson.

“I didn’t grow up with loads of money,” she explained. “My mum and stepdad are proud, and I support them where I can.”

Sharing insights of her bringup in a "musical household", Young shared she "started piano early".