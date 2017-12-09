It’s a Tuscan affair: Pictures of Anushka-Virat’s dreamy wedding venue

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are to exchange their vows in a hush-hush wedding ceremony in the scenic and historical country, Italy. Courtesy of an India Today exclusive, the keen fans have been given a sneak peek of the venue of the Tuscan wedding.

The surreal venue in Tuscany is a castle turned into a villa to accommodate the wedding function and guests, said the media report.

The news of Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli marrying his long-time girlfriend sent the media into frenzy, with bits and pieces of rumours and speculation rearing every five minutes on the subject.

The two were speculated to have a private wedding function, with only close relatives and friends. It was said that Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were likely to attend the ceremony.

Anushka Sharma was spotted at Mumbai International airport with her family on Dec 8, amid reports that the power couple are all set for a winter wedding in Italy later this month.

Anushka was seen at the airport with her father Ajay Kumar Sharma, mother Ashima and brother Karnesh on Thursday, with Indian media reporting that they are headed to Zurich from where they will jet off to Milan for the nuptials.

Earlier it was reported that Anushka’s father, Ajay Kumar Sharma, had been calling people and inviting them to attend the wedding and bless his daughter.



