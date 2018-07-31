Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 31 2018
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan welcomes Katrina Kaif to ‘Bharat’ after Priyanka Chopra quits

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 31, 2018

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Photo: File

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has welcomed Katrina Kaif onboard his upcoming film Bharat after Priyanka Chopra excused herself from the project.

Salman took to Twitter to welcome Katrina.

Salman and Katrina have starred together in several films such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger and its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai.

Katrina was selected for the film after Priyanka opted to leave.

Priyanka Chopra reportedly leaves Salman Khan’s 'Bharat"

Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to social media and confirmed the news of Chopra leaving the film

Earlier, director Ali Abbas Zafar announced that Priyanka was no longer part of the film — a historical drama about modern India.

Alluding to Priyanka’s engagement to Nick Jonas, the directed had tweeted, "Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of Bharat and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her."

The shooting for the film started a few days ago and Priyanka was expected to join it in August.

Bharat stars Salman Khan in the lead and is a remake of the 2014 Korean film Ode to My Father.

The film is slated to release on Eid next year.

Comments

