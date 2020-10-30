Pakistani actress Armeena Rana Khan yells at people for not wearing masks

Pakistani actress Armeena Rana Khan. Photo: Facebook profile.

Pakistani actress Armeena Rana Khan said she had to "literally yell" at people who got into an elevator with her without observing the health guidelines for coronavirus.

This was revealed by the actress via a tweet on Friday when she spoke about it on social media. Armeena said she left the elevator after five persons entered it without wearing masks.



"I left the space myself, told them off (much to my surprise) and took the stairs instead. Such people can end up killing others if asymptomatic. #ridiculous," she tweeted.



The number of coronavirus cases across Pakistan is steadily rising, with the country reporting, for the first time since July, more than 1,000 cases of the virus in a single day.



The government has warned that a second COVID-19 wave has arrived in Pakistan, with the government hinting at imposing strict restrictions.

