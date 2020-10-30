Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistani actress Armeena Rana Khan yells at people for not wearing masks

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 30, 2020

Pakistani actress Armeena Rana Khan. Photo: Facebook profile. 

Pakistani actress Armeena Rana Khan said she had to "literally yell" at people who got into an elevator with her without observing the health guidelines for coronavirus.

Read more: Pakistan Medical Association warns of second wave of coronavirus

This was revealed by the actress via a tweet on Friday when she spoke about it on social media. Armeena said she left the elevator after five persons entered it without wearing masks.

"I left the space myself, told them off (much to my surprise) and took the stairs instead. Such people can end up killing others if asymptomatic. #ridiculous," she tweeted.

The number of coronavirus cases across Pakistan is steadily rising, with the country reporting, for the first time since July, more than 1,000 cases of the virus in a single day.

The government has warned that a second COVID-19 wave has arrived in Pakistan, with the government hinting at imposing strict restrictions.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle paid whopping $142,119 for her wedding dress herself: blast from the past

Meghan Markle paid whopping $142,119 for her wedding dress herself: blast from the past
Prince Harry William, can only reunite through a real ‘tragedy’

Prince Harry William, can only reunite through a real ‘tragedy’
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle over wanting to ‘do something that matters’

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle over wanting to ‘do something that matters’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle gearing up to launch an insider channel

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle gearing up to launch an insider channel
Scott Disick posts flirty photo with his ex Kourtney Kardashian who enjoys ‘best week’ of her life

Scott Disick posts flirty photo with his ex Kourtney Kardashian who enjoys ‘best week’ of her life
Sania Mirza's Instagram birthday wish for baby Izhaan will warm your heart

Sania Mirza's Instagram birthday wish for baby Izhaan will warm your heart
Jensen Ackles is desperate for hugs: ‘No, humans have to gather’

Jensen Ackles is desperate for hugs: ‘No, humans have to gather’
Selena Gomez touches on mental health struggles with Kamala Harris

Selena Gomez touches on mental health struggles with Kamala Harris
Kanye West surprises Kim Kardashian with ‘lifelike’ hologram of late dad

Kanye West surprises Kim Kardashian with ‘lifelike’ hologram of late dad
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz celebrate first anniversary

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz celebrate first anniversary
Ariana Grande releases her new album ‘Positions’ after officially endorsing Joe Biden

Ariana Grande releases her new album ‘Positions’ after officially endorsing Joe Biden
Pakistani celebs wish Eid Milad un Nabi to their fans

Pakistani celebs wish Eid Milad un Nabi to their fans

Latest

view all