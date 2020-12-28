Can't connect right now! retry
Shaniera Akram has a heartwarming birthday wish for her daughter

  • Shaniera Akram wishes daughter Aiyla Akram on sixth birthday
  • Tells daughter she has an incredible personality and beautiful heart

Social worker Shaniera Akram took to Instagram on Monday to wish her daughter Aiyla on her sixth birthday.

Shaniera, who is also the wife of former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram, told her daughter that she brightened their lives with her incredible personality and beautiful heart.

"Happy birthday to this amazing little soul! Mummy and daddy and everyone love you so much. You brighten our lives with your incredible personality and beautiful heart. We just love you so much!" the social worker wrote.

Last week, Shaniera stole her fans' hearts when she shared a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a gorgeous saree.

In the snap, she struck a pose as she stunned in the beautiful ensemble.

Read more: Shaniera Akram reveals what she loves about herself

The soft colours complimented her, making her eyes pop.

Even fans were blown away by her elegance as she carried the outfit with grace.

It came to no surprise that she was showered with compliments. Take a look: 



