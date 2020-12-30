Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
Is Eminem preparing to hit back at Lil Pump with a diss track?

Eminem fans are convinced he would not release a diss track against rapper Lil Pump who Thursday called out the Detroit native in an Instagram video.

His video came days after Em released his surprise album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B."

The rapper apparently had no reason to attack the "Lose Yourself" rapper.

Reacting to Marshall Mathers's new album, Lil Pump said in the video, “F*** Eminem. You is lame as hell, ain't nobody listening to your old a**,” Pump said in a video posted to his Instagram story. “You lame as ****, *****! I woke up on bulls**t today, I'm back on my ***k s***.”

Eminem did not explicitly diss Lil Pump on his new album but according to Forbes Em took swipe at Pump on his 2018 Kamikaze track “The Ringer,”

