 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Andrew Tate ‘predicted’ arrest in Romania in ‘ominous’ leaked interview clip?

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

File Footage

A leaked interview clip has just taken social media by storm, for it features admissions by Andrew Tate himself that have been branded ‘ominous’ following his arrest in Romania.

While the time and date of filming has not been revealed, a leaked portion of the video has been shared to Twitter by British rapper Zuby.

All of this has occurred mere hours after Andrew Tate was arrested on charges of human trafficking, rape and organized crime.

While Zuby refused to address the arrest, he did point towards an ominous moment captured in his upcoming interview with Andrew Tate where he addresses influence, the cancel culture and possible eradication.

The 1:53 second clip shared by Zuby also features an “ominous warning” and reads, “This part of my recent interview with Andrew Tate was so ominous...”

“I'm not going to comment on the arrest situation because nobody actually knows what's going on yet.”

Before concluding he also added, “It's innocent until proven guilty. Not the other way around. Wait and see is always the wise move.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles receives heartbreaking news

King Charles receives heartbreaking news
BLACKPINK to leave YG Entertainment, reports

BLACKPINK to leave YG Entertainment, reports
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz touches down in Mexico with Selena Gomez

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz touches down in Mexico with Selena Gomez

Greta Thunberg reacts to Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania

Greta Thunberg reacts to Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania
Andrew Tate repeatedly interrupts female police officer after arrest, watch

Andrew Tate repeatedly interrupts female police officer after arrest, watch
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s New Year eve plans disclosed

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s New Year eve plans disclosed
Netflix: List of movies and series may be 'renewed or canceled'

Netflix: List of movies and series may be 'renewed or canceled'
Andrew Tate arrest news receives mixed reactions from celebrities, others

Andrew Tate arrest news receives mixed reactions from celebrities, others
Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ helps vinyl copies outsell CDs for first time in 35 years

Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ helps vinyl copies outsell CDs for first time in 35 years
Victoria Beckham, Marc Jacobs ‘heartbroken’ on Vivienne Westwood’s death: See tributes

Victoria Beckham, Marc Jacobs ‘heartbroken’ on Vivienne Westwood’s death: See tributes
Will Smith pays tribute to legendary footballer Pele after his death: ‘Greatest to ever do it’

Will Smith pays tribute to legendary footballer Pele after his death: ‘Greatest to ever do it’
Andrew Tate held up for money laundering in Romania: DETAILS

Andrew Tate held up for money laundering in Romania: DETAILS