 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Adnan Siddiqui schools Priyanka Chopra for calling Sharmeen Obaid South Asian

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui (left) and Indian film actor Priyanka Chopra. — Instagram/@adnansid1/@priyankachopra
Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui (left) and Indian film actor Priyanka Chopra. — Instagram/@adnansid1/@priyankachopra

Indian film actress Priyanka Chopra recently congratulated Oscar-winning Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy after it was revealed that she will be directing a Star Wars film. 

Chinoy will be the first woman and person of colour set to helm a Star Wars movie which will be set after the events of 2019’s Rise of Skywalker.

“First person of colour and first woman to direct a ‘Star Wars’ film…and she’s South Asian!! What a historic moment @sharmeenobaidchinoy. So so proud of you my friend! May the force be with you!” Priyanka wrote on her Instagram story.

However, this did not sit well with Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui who schooled the Indian actress for calling Chinoy a "South Asian" instead of Pakistani. 

Taking to Twitter, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor told Chorpa that this was exactly like she would identify herself as an Indian.

"With due respect, Priyanka Chopra, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian," Siddiqui wrote.

He also attached a screenshot of Chopra's Instagram story where she commended Chinoy.

Chinoy's Star Wars movie will feature actor Daisy Ridley as the main character of Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order. Her movie will be scripted by writer Steven Knight — who also penned the scripts of Peaky Blinders and Spencer.

The announcement was made by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy at Star Wars Celebration in London last week. However, the project is still untitled.

Confirming the news, Chinoy said that she was very excited to be directing the next Star Wars movie and bringing Ridley back to the galaxy.

"I have always been attracted to the hero's journey and the world definitely needs more heroes!" she wrote on her Instagram account.

"The blueprints of the heroes we see on screen are rooted in reality — I’ve spent my life meeting real-life heroes, who have overcome the most oppressive empires and battled impossible odds and that to me is the heart of Star Wars...which is why I was attracted to the promise of a new Jedi Order …And why I'm particularly excited about being immersed inside a Jedi Academy with a powerful Jedi Master," she said. 

More From Showbiz:

Raghav Juyal opens up about shooting for

Raghav Juyal opens up about shooting for "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" despite battling dengue
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seen house-hunting on wedding anniversary in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seen house-hunting on wedding anniversary in Mumbai
Pooja Hegde admits to being upset over

Pooja Hegde admits to being upset over "Cirkus" failure but grateful for the appreciation
Palak Tiwari Clarifies Salman Khan's Girls Should Be Covered Rule

Palak Tiwari Clarifies Salman Khan's Girls Should Be Covered Rule
Palak Tiwari opens up about her bond with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim

Palak Tiwari opens up about her bond with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim
Sanjay Dutt shares special post as 'KGF Chapter 2' completes one year

Sanjay Dutt shares special post as 'KGF Chapter 2' completes one year
Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends: 'I guess he’s used to it'

Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends: 'I guess he’s used to it'
Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' to have its screening at Cannes 2023

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' to have its screening at Cannes 2023
Salman Khan, Pooja Hedge are dating? Actress finally responds

Salman Khan, Pooja Hedge are dating? Actress finally responds
Alia Bhatt feels 'happy' on 'first wedding anniversary' with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt feels 'happy' on 'first wedding anniversary' with Ranbir Kapoor
SRK, SS Rajamouli make it to 'Times 100 Most Influential people 2023': Deepika, Alia shower love

SRK, SS Rajamouli make it to 'Times 100 Most Influential people 2023': Deepika, Alia shower love
Aima Baig reveals she was once asked out on a date by 72-year-old man video

Aima Baig reveals she was once asked out on a date by 72-year-old man