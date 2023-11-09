 
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian Hits At Ex-Husband Kanye West For Demanding 'Prenups'

'The Kardashians' air every Thursday on Hulu

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 09, 2023

Kim Kardashian hilariously marks one year of separation from ex-husband Kanye West, now known as Ye.

The latest episode of The Kardashians aired this Thursday on Hulu.

In this episode, the SKIMS founder took a dig at the POWER singer Kanye West while she was getting her hair done by hairstylist Chris Appleton.

Chris Appleton is soon tying the knot with Lukas Gage.

On this, Kim Kardashian advised her hairstylist and close friend on the significance of getting prenuptials done.

She did so referring to the father of her four children, Kanye West. 

With a smirk on her face, the fashion mogul looked into the eye of the camera and sang, “We want a prenup, we want a prenup.”

Seemingly Kim Kardashian mocked the lyrics of Gold Digger by her 46-year-old ex-husband.

For those unversed, on 5th July 2005 Kanye West released the song titled Gold Digger.

The part of the song Kim referred to read as follows:

If you ain't no punk holla, "We want prenup"

"We want prenup!", yeah

It's something that you need to have

