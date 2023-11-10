 
Friday, November 10, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry would always be 'welcomed' for King Charles 'celebrations'

Prince Harry will always have a soft corner in the heart of King Charles

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 10, 2023

Prince Harry would always be welcomed for King Charles celebrations
Prince Harry would always be 'welcomed' for King Charles 'celebrations'

Prince Harry will always be welcomed by King Charles despite rift, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is reportedly shunned out of King Charles’ upcoming birthday celebrations, would be welcomed for any further events.

Former royal correspondent Phil Dampier tells MailOnline: "The King has always made it clear that his door is always open to his wayward son and I'm sure if he wanted to come over for any celebration he would be welcomed. I'm not saying there wouldn't be a difficult atmosphere, and William and Kate might find it hard to swallow."

Earlier, expert Jane Moore touched upon Prince Harry’s former strategy of victim playing.

"There was misunderstood Harry whose angelic wife was his rock after his dreadful family ostracised him," she wrote for The UK Sun. "That vein is now fully excavated and bloodless."

