Priscilla Presley's loyalty to ex-Elvis impacted relationship with Robert Kardashian

Elvis didn't want his ex to get romantically involved with other men for the sake of their daughter, Lisa Marie

Priscilla Presley's loyalty to ex-Elvis impacted her relationship with Robert Kardashian

Priscilla Presley, who had a six-year marriage with the music legend Elvis Presley, recently revealed that she never wanted to marry again after her divorce because no one could match the king of Rock and Roll.



Rob Kardashian and Priscilla Presley's relationship

Priscilla was linked to Robert Kardashian after ending her first marriage and it has been reported that her unwavering loyalty to her ex created problems in her relationship with Rob.

According to TMZ, Robert was totally into the idea of marrying the actress and having kids together. Rob's unauthorized biography titled The Kardashians: An American Drama states that he often felt like a third wheel between Priscilla and her ex.

Elvis controlled Priscilla's love life after divorce

He claimed that Elvis repeatedly interrupted their romance in bizarre and controlling ways without any kind of resistance from the actress.

The book also quoted Rob's friend claiming that the actress even made him listen to her conversation with her ex. Rob's biography also claims that Elvis didn't want his ex to get romantically involved with other men for the sake of their daughter, Lisa Marie.



The pair soon went their own ways as Rob went on to marry Kris Jenner in 1978 and share four kids: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Robert. The couple ended their marriage in 1991.