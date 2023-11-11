King Charles, Princess Anne team up after aging royal passes over role

The Duke of Kent is the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth

King Charles will team up with his sister Princess Anne as he becomes the first patron in history of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, according to the local media.



The Duke of Kent, President of the CWGC since 1970 has officially passed the Presidency of the organisation over to Princess Anne.

The Duke of Kent recently attended a birthday reception held in his honor at the Embassy of Poland in London.

In the pictures shared from his birthday reception at the Polish embassy, the royal looked frail but in good spirits.

The Duke of Kent who is the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II turned 88 on October 9."



The last time the British royal family lost a member was in September 2022 when the Queen died at the age of 96.

The Queen's son Charles became the King after her death.