Charles became the king after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth

King Charles gets first new patronage since accession

King Charles became patron of the Commonwealth War Graves, a global organization caring for the war graves of more than 1.7 million Commonwealth men and women who died during both World Wars.

This is the king's first new Patronage since accession.

Princess Royal was announced as the new President of the Commonwealth War Graves.



The Duke of Kent, who has been President of the CWGC since 1970, also officially handed the Presidency over to Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal.



Meanwhile, Princess Anne attended the Service of Remembrance on the Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

The service was held on the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice to commemorate all those who gave their lives in service since 1914.







