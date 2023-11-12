 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 12, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles 'staying young' as he faces 'challenges' as King

King Charles is happy to celebrate his 75th birthday alongside family, says expert

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 12, 2023

King Charles staying young as he faces challenges as King
King Charles 'staying young' as he faces 'challenges' as King

King Charles is seemingly looking healthy and happy in his role as the monarch.

The 74-year-old, who is all set to celebrate his birthday next week, seems lively and more ready than ever for the upcoming challenges.

Royal expert Jennie Bond writes: “As King Charles prepares to celebrate his 75th birthday on Tuesday, he strikes me as a shining example of how taking on new challenges in later life can help keep you young and engaged.”

She pens for Mirror.co.Uk: “He’s got those pesky red boxes full of boring papers following him everywhere like annoying gnats, prime ministers to see, ambassadors to welcome… all in addition to pursuing the causes – albeit from a kingly distance – to which he devoted his princely life. Not to mention new ones, like his campaign to reduce food waste.”

“But Charles appears to be thriving. He looks healthy and happy in the top job he has waited most of his life for, and from which there is no real prospect of retirement,” she noted.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles knows he made 'parenting mistakes' over Prince Harry

King Charles knows he made 'parenting mistakes' over Prince Harry
Meghan Markle knows Kate Middleton has 'sour grapes' against her

Meghan Markle knows Kate Middleton has 'sour grapes' against her

Kourtney Kardashian enforces invite-only rule for family to meet baby Rocky video

Kourtney Kardashian enforces invite-only rule for family to meet baby Rocky
'Stranger Things' star David Harbour dispels split rumours with Lily Allen

'Stranger Things' star David Harbour dispels split rumours with Lily Allen
'Tiny Pretty Things' star Barton Cowperthwaite reveals brain cancer diagnosis

'Tiny Pretty Things' star Barton Cowperthwaite reveals brain cancer diagnosis
Travis Barker's unusual delivery room performance draws criticism from fans

Travis Barker's unusual delivery room performance draws criticism from fans
Zac Efron's ego severely hit by Sean Durkin's 'The Iron Claw'

Zac Efron's ego severely hit by Sean Durkin's 'The Iron Claw'
Kylie Jenner's new snaps raise Ozempic rumours

Kylie Jenner's new snaps raise Ozempic rumours
Henry Cavil out, Doug Cockle in The Witcher's anime movie

Henry Cavil out, Doug Cockle in The Witcher's anime movie
Halle Berry drops name of favourite foreign film: 'I fell in love'

Halle Berry drops name of favourite foreign film: 'I fell in love'
Prince William’s ‘made it clear’ where Harry’s pals Princess Beatrice, Eugenie stand

Prince William’s ‘made it clear’ where Harry’s pals Princess Beatrice, Eugenie stand
Netflix 'The Umbrella Academy Season 4': Plot, Cast, Release Date and Teaser

Netflix 'The Umbrella Academy Season 4': Plot, Cast, Release Date and Teaser