 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 12, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Prince William fight started with '2005 Nazi uniform' argument?

Prince Harry and Prince William's beginning of infamous rift would be shown in 'The Crown'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Prince Harry, Prince William fight started with 2005 Nazi uniform argument?
Prince Harry, Prince William fight started with '2005 Nazi uniform' argument?

Prince Harry and Prince William’s unrequited arguments will be touched upon in the new season of The Crown.

The Duke of Sussex’s initial fights and rift with elder brother, Prince William, will be showcased on Netflix.

Expeess.co.Uk reports: “The argument will be triggered by Harry's infamous decision to wear a Nazi uniform to a party in 2005, when he was 20, as well allegations surrounding his drink and drug habits.”

Daily Mail's Alison Boshoff adds that Harry will be seen as the "black sheep" of the family as opposed to Golden child Prince William.

This comes as The Crown's producer Peter Morgan briefly spoke about Harry’s part in the show.

"I do little bits of dramatisation of Harry, but mainly only in relationship to William,” he revealed.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Kelce makes surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's Argentina concert video

Travis Kelce makes surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's Argentina concert
'Good Burger' star Kel Mitchell recovering after terrifying hospitalization

'Good Burger' star Kel Mitchell recovering after terrifying hospitalization
Darius Jackson seen in LA after Keke Palmer secures restraining order

Darius Jackson seen in LA after Keke Palmer secures restraining order
King Charles knows he made 'parenting mistakes' over Prince Harry

King Charles knows he made 'parenting mistakes' over Prince Harry
Meghan Markle knows Kate Middleton has 'sour grapes' against her

Meghan Markle knows Kate Middleton has 'sour grapes' against her

King Charles 'staying young' as he faces 'challenges' as King

King Charles 'staying young' as he faces 'challenges' as King
Kourtney Kardashian enforces invite-only rule for family to meet baby Rocky video

Kourtney Kardashian enforces invite-only rule for family to meet baby Rocky
'Stranger Things' star David Harbour dispels split rumours with Lily Allen

'Stranger Things' star David Harbour dispels split rumours with Lily Allen
'Tiny Pretty Things' star Barton Cowperthwaite reveals brain cancer diagnosis

'Tiny Pretty Things' star Barton Cowperthwaite reveals brain cancer diagnosis
Travis Barker's unusual delivery room performance draws criticism from fans

Travis Barker's unusual delivery room performance draws criticism from fans
Zac Efron's ego severely hit by Sean Durkin's 'The Iron Claw'

Zac Efron's ego severely hit by Sean Durkin's 'The Iron Claw'
Kylie Jenner's new snaps raise Ozempic rumours

Kylie Jenner's new snaps raise Ozempic rumours