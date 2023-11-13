Brad Pitt eager to invest 'eight figures' for movie adaptation of Britney Spears' memoir

Brad Pitt is reported to be desperate to invest a whopping sum to bring Britney Spears’ bombshell memoir The Woman in Me to the big screen.



The hunk is said to be in competition with Hollywood royalty, including Margot Robbie, Reese Witherspoon, and Shonda Rhimes, all fighting for the rights to adapt the sensational book for a movie.

The Toxic singer's explosive tell-all has quickly become a literary sensation, boasting an impressive 1.1 million copies sold in the United States within its first week, according to sales figures.

Spears’ autobiography delves into her conservatorship struggles and revelations about her past relationship with Justin Timberlake.

As per The Ankler, Hollwyood A-listers are gearing up for a bidding war, with offers expected to reach the “mid-eight figures.”

A source noted that Rhimes, known for her successes with Grey's Anatomy and Bridgerton, notably wrote the screenplay for Spears' 2002 cinematic venture, Crossroads.

According to rumours, Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, Robbie’s LuckyChap Productions, and Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine are contenders in the fierce competition for adaptation rights.

As talks are still in the early stages, no one is leading the pack, and Spears’ team seems to be planning carefully before having official meetings.

Even though Spears postponed a meeting with a top producer with a producer, who has worked with the singer before, noting, "She doesn't care who you are. That's just Britney being Britney."

Before concluding, the tipster said that producers are being “extremely compassionate” while waiting for Spears to get ready to bring her book to silver screen.