 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 13, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Brad Pitt eager to invest 'eight figures' for movie adaptation of Britney Spears' memoir

Brad Pitt competes against Margot Robbie, Reese Witherspoon for Britney Spears' book adaptation rights

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, November 13, 2023

Brad Pitt eager to invest eight figures for movie adaptation of Britney Spears memoir
Brad Pitt eager to invest 'eight figures' for movie adaptation of Britney Spears' memoir

Brad Pitt is reported to be desperate to invest a whopping sum to bring Britney Spears’ bombshell memoir The Woman in Me to the big screen.

The hunk is said to be in competition with Hollywood royalty, including Margot Robbie, Reese Witherspoon, and Shonda Rhimes, all fighting for the rights to adapt the sensational book for a movie.

The Toxic singer's explosive tell-all has quickly become a literary sensation, boasting an impressive 1.1 million copies sold in the United States within its first week, according to sales figures.

Spears’ autobiography delves into her conservatorship struggles and revelations about her past relationship with Justin Timberlake.

As per The Ankler, Hollwyood A-listers are gearing up for a bidding war, with offers expected to reach the “mid-eight figures.”

ALSO READ: SNL faces criticism from Britney Spears's manager for 'Pathetic' parody

A source noted that Rhimes, known for her successes with Grey's Anatomy and Bridgerton, notably wrote the screenplay for Spears' 2002 cinematic venture, Crossroads.

According to rumours, Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, Robbie’s LuckyChap Productions, and Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine are contenders in the fierce competition for adaptation rights.

As talks are still in the early stages, no one is leading the pack, and Spears’ team seems to be planning carefully before having official meetings.

Even though Spears postponed a meeting with a top producer with a producer, who has worked with the singer before, noting, "She doesn't care who you are. That's just Britney being Britney."

Before concluding, the tipster said that producers are being “extremely compassionate” while waiting for Spears to get ready to bring her book to silver screen.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry regrets leaving Royal family for life with Meghan Markle in US video

Prince Harry regrets leaving Royal family for life with Meghan Markle in US
King Charles issued strong warning as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded ‘unpredictable and hostile’ video

King Charles issued strong warning as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded ‘unpredictable and hostile’
Netflix's blood ran cold over Diana's death storyline in 'The Crown'

Netflix's blood ran cold over Diana's death storyline in 'The Crown'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s latest rift laid bare amid divorce rumours

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s latest rift laid bare amid divorce rumours
Taylor Swift calls out fan during live performance in Argentina

Taylor Swift calls out fan during live performance in Argentina
Sophie Turner feels 'not guilty' moving on with British aristocrat after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner feels 'not guilty' moving on with British aristocrat after Joe Jonas split
Netflix drama 'Stranger Things' reveals filming date for season 5

Netflix drama 'Stranger Things' reveals filming date for season 5
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex almost crashed his A-list birthday party

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex almost crashed his A-list birthday party
Selena Gomez tells Taylor Swift she’s ‘wary’ of her romance with Travis Kelce

Selena Gomez tells Taylor Swift she’s ‘wary’ of her romance with Travis Kelce
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz to exchange vows soon after ‘secret’ engagement

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz to exchange vows soon after ‘secret’ engagement
Jennifer Aniston was first to call 'Friends' end

Jennifer Aniston was first to call 'Friends' end
Scarlett Johansson remembers 'secret' marriage to Ryan Reynolds

Scarlett Johansson remembers 'secret' marriage to Ryan Reynolds