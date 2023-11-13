Kate Middleton gets emotional, holds back tears: Here’s why

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton got emotional and held back her tears during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.



The future queen watched the proceedings from a Whitehall balcony alongside mother-in-law Queen Camilla.

Kate Middleton, dressed in an all-black outfit, looked close to tearing up during the ceremony as King Charles led an emotional two-minute silence for Remembrance Day.

Prince of Wales, Prince William also placed a poppy wreath with the message "In memory of all those who sacrificed so much" which was translated into Welsh as an honourable nod to his title.

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William also shared a touching note to war heroes, saying, “Remembering those who served this country today, and every day. Lest we forget.”



