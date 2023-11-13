King Charles shares his wish for 75th birthday, royal family hints at it

Britain’s King Charles has reportedly shared his wish for 75th birthday for ‘our people and planet’, and the royal family has hinted at it.



The Big Issue magazine recently shared King Charles birthday portrait and tweeted “His Majesty King Charles III shares his birthday wish for ‘our people and planet’”, however, the magazine did not disclose the monarch’s wish.

Now, as King Charles appears on Big Issue magazine cover, the royal family has hinted at his wish.

The palace retweeted the Big Issue’s cover, featuring King Charles and tweeted, “Tomorrow, on His Majesty's 75th Birthday, The King and Queen will launch the Coronation Food Project, which seeks to bridge the gap between food waste and food need across the United Kingdom.”

The royal family also suggested to find details about the new initiative in this week's Big Issue.