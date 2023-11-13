 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 13, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles shares his wish for 75th birthday, royal family hints at it

King Charles will celebrate his 75th birthday on Tuesday

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 13, 2023

King Charles shares his wish for 75th birthday, royal family hints at it

Britain’s King Charles has reportedly shared his wish for 75th birthday for ‘our people and planet’, and the royal family has hinted at it.

The Big Issue magazine recently shared King Charles birthday portrait and tweeted “His Majesty King Charles III shares his birthday wish for ‘our people and planet’”, however, the magazine did not disclose the monarch’s wish.

Also Read: King Charles issued strong warning as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded ‘unpredictable and hostile’

Now, as King Charles appears on Big Issue magazine cover, the royal family has hinted at his wish.

Read More: Kate Middleton gets emotional, holds back tears: Here’s why

The palace retweeted the Big Issue’s cover, featuring King Charles and tweeted, “Tomorrow, on His Majesty's 75th Birthday, The King and Queen will launch the Coronation Food Project, which seeks to bridge the gap between food waste and food need across the United Kingdom.”

The royal family also suggested to find details about the new initiative in this week's Big Issue.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry to ‘turn his back on the showbusiness life’ video

Prince Harry to ‘turn his back on the showbusiness life’
Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste talks paternity

Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste talks paternity
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to celebrate King Charles birthday

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to celebrate King Charles birthday
'One Tree Hill' alum predicts Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's marriage timeline

'One Tree Hill' alum predicts Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's marriage timeline
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive massive support over King Charles birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive massive support over King Charles birthday
Inside details of King Charles 75th birthday party leaked

Inside details of King Charles 75th birthday party leaked
Prince Harry takes major decision after cutting deal with King Charles

Prince Harry takes major decision after cutting deal with King Charles
Britney Spears' manager lambasts recent episode of 'Saturday Night Live'

Britney Spears' manager lambasts recent episode of 'Saturday Night Live'

Irina Shayk concerns over Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid romance exposed

Irina Shayk concerns over Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid romance exposed
Kate Middleton gets emotional, holds back tears: Here’s why

Kate Middleton gets emotional, holds back tears: Here’s why
Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ actor drops hints into ‘the end’ of the Upside Down video

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ actor drops hints into ‘the end’ of the Upside Down
Taylor Swift’s dad called a ‘traitor’ mid performance with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s dad called a ‘traitor’ mid performance with Travis Kelce